Update: Palmerston North Homicide
Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham:
Yesterday (Friday 10 August) Palmerston
North Police, assisted by a
specialist Police Dog from Wellington, executed a search warrant at an
address just outside the city.
This warrant is part of Police’s
response to gang tensions in the Manawatū
as part of an operation dubbed Operation London.
Seven men
affiliated with Black Power were located, four of whom were
from
out of town.
One has been arrested and charged for breach of bail.
Additionally, four firearms and a
number of other weapons were located and
have been seized by Police.
The investigation team continue to work on
strong lines of enquiry in
relation to offending understood to have occurred between last Friday through
to the fatal shooting on Croydon Avenue last Sunday 6 August.
As part of an effort to ease tensions
between Mongrel Mob and Black Power,
Police are continuing to engage with influential members of both groups.
Police have no tolerance for the violence that
played out over last weekend
and the community can be reassured that Police will hold people to account
for unlawful behaviour.
People can report any incident in
which their safety or that of others is at
risk by calling 111 immediately.
You can also share
information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.