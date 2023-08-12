Update: Palmerston North Homicide

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Ross Grantham:

Yesterday (Friday 10 August) Palmerston North Police, assisted by a

specialist Police Dog from Wellington, executed a search warrant at an

address just outside the city.

This warrant is part of Police’s response to gang tensions in the Manawatū

as part of an operation dubbed Operation London.

Seven men affiliated with Black Power were located, four of whom were from

out of town.

One has been arrested and charged for breach of bail.

Additionally, four firearms and a number of other weapons were located and

have been seized by Police.

The investigation team continue to work on strong lines of enquiry in

relation to offending understood to have occurred between last Friday through

to the fatal shooting on Croydon Avenue last Sunday 6 August.

As part of an effort to ease tensions between Mongrel Mob and Black Power,

Police are continuing to engage with influential members of both groups.

Police have no tolerance for the violence that played out over last weekend

and the community can be reassured that Police will hold people to account

for unlawful behaviour.

People can report any incident in which their safety or that of others is at

risk by calling 111 immediately.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

