One Person Unaccounted For Following Hamilton House Fire

Saturday, 12 August 2023, 7:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

One person remains unaccounted for following a house fire on Fox Street in
Hamilton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the address at 3.05am.

The house was fully engulfed and neighbouring properties were evacuated by
Police.

Three occupants of the house were able to escape the house, however one
occupant is not accounted for.

Police and FENZ remain at the house and updates will be provided when more
information is available.

