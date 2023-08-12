One Person Unaccounted For Following Hamilton House Fire

One person remains unaccounted for following a house fire on Fox Street in

Hamilton this morning.

Emergency services were called to the address at 3.05am.

The house was fully engulfed and neighbouring properties were evacuated by

Police.

Three occupants of the house were able to escape the house, however one

occupant is not accounted for.

Police and FENZ remain at the house and updates will be provided when more

information is available.

© Scoop Media

