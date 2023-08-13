Update: Crash on Te Teko Road, Te Teko
Sunday, 13 August 2023, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died after being seriously injured in a crash
on Te Teko Road on Friday 11 August.
The crash involving
two vehicles was reported to Police at around 6.30pm on
Friday.
One person was transported to hospital in a
critical condition and sadly has died in hospital.
An
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
