Te Puke man facing range of charges after fleeing police
Sunday, 13 August 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A Te Puke man is facing a range of charges after fleeing
from Police early this morning.
At 4.15am, Police received
a report regarding a car being driven around Papamoa Beach
with no lights on.
The caller also advised that a firearm
had been presented by the driver.
The car was located by
Police in Station Road, Te Puke, shortly before
5.30am.
The driver failed to stop for Police and road
spikes were deployed at the intersection of Boucher Avenue
and Slater Place, Te Puke.
The driver stopped the car in
King Street, Te Puke a short time later and fled on foot,
however was quickly apprehended by officers.
Cash,
methamphetamine and a firearm were located in the car.
The
29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Tauranga District
Court tomorrow (Monday 14
August).
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More
What is it with right wing politicians getting standing ovations for doing the bare minimum? US presidential hopeful Ron De Santis has been acclaimed for picking the kids up from school while his wife was receiving chemo treatment. Wattaguy, right? Closer to home, Tara Ward did a great piece for the Spinoff on Sam Uffindell’s parliamentary speech about how he gives his wife “a break” by going shopping at the supermarket once a month. More