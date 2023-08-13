Te Puke man facing range of charges after fleeing police

A Te Puke man is facing a range of charges after fleeing from Police early this morning.

At 4.15am, Police received a report regarding a car being driven around Papamoa Beach with no lights on.

The caller also advised that a firearm had been presented by the driver.

The car was located by Police in Station Road, Te Puke, shortly before 5.30am.

The driver failed to stop for Police and road spikes were deployed at the intersection of Boucher Avenue and Slater Place, Te Puke.

The driver stopped the car in King Street, Te Puke a short time later and fled on foot, however was quickly apprehended by officers.

Cash, methamphetamine and a firearm were located in the car.

The 29-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow (Monday 14 August).

