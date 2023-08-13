Update - Search Continues For Missing 2-year-old, Willow

As the search continues for 2-year-old Willow, Police would like to hear from anyone who observed a black vehicle stopping on Universal Drive at around 2pm to assist a child.

Police continue to request that anyone who was driving in the Universal Drive and Zodiac Street area today, to check dashcams for footage of Willow.

Photos and screenshots from video can be uploaded online via 105 at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number 230813/9140

Police wish to thank everyone who has offered help and information in the search to find Willow.

Further updates will be issued proactively when available.

