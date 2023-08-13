Update – Missing 2-year-old Willow located

Inspector Jason Homan:

Police can confirm that missing 2-year-old Willow has been located and is safe and well.

She has been reunited with her family.

Police and Willow’s family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all involved in the search.

There was a fantatstic response from the community, who assisted with the search and provided support.

