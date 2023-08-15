Upgraded Charge In Yanfei Bao Case, And Appeal To Locate Items

Attributed to Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves.

A 52-year-old man initially charged with kidnapping in relation to Yanfei Bao’s disappearance will now face an additional charge of murder.

He is due to appear in the High Court at Christchurch today.

Police investigating Ms Bao’s disappearance would now like to appeal for information from the public in relation to the tracksuit, the top, and the spade, pictured.

Police believe the items have been discarded in the Christchurch area some time from approximately midday on Wednesday 19 July, to about 5pm Saturday 22 July.

The spade is brand new.

Anyone that saw someone acting in an unusual manner or can assist Police in locating the whereabouts of the tracksuit, the top, and spade, is asked to please to contact Police.

Information can be given to Police via 105, either by calling or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230720/5911.

Police’s Specialist Search Group will today be back in farmland in Greenpark, south of Christchurch, conducting further searches as part of the investigation.

We remain committed to locating Ms Bao and returning her to her family.

