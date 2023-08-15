Police Seek Information Following Dishonesty Offending, Central Otago:

Attributed to Sergeant Regan Price, Cromwell Police.

Police are seeking information following dishonesty, and driving related offences, which occurred over the weekend, between Queenstown and Cromwell.

Two youths have been referred to Youth Services in relation to the offending, which includes theft from a vehicle and a vehicle theft, after being taken into custody on Sunday 13 August.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity or anyone who has dash cam / CCTV footage relating to the offending that occurred between 11 and 13 August.

If you have any information, please call Police on 105 and reference file number 230812/4631.

This is a timely reminder to carry out a few prevention activities to help prevent vehicles from being broken into and/or stolen,

There are a few simple things you can do:

Always lock your car, motorbike, or other vehicles.

Ideally keep all vehicles in a garage or out of sight, if you do have to leave vehicles on the street, ensure they are left in a well-lit area.

Keep valuables out of sight – If it can be seen, it can be a target. Keep receipts, warranties, valuations and serial numbers in a safe place.

