Statement Re: Lowered Voting Age For Local Elections

Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 6:04 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Save the Children New Zealand is welcoming the Government's Bill to reduce the voting age to 16 for local body elections, saying rangatahi have a right to have their voices heard and a right to non-discrimination.

The Bill follows the Supreme Court’s ruling in favour of the Make it 16 group in November that the provisions of the Electoral Act 1993 and the Local Electoral Act 2001 were inconsistent with the rights declared in the New Zealand Bill of Rights, which states the right to be free from discrimination on the basis of age.

Earlier this year, the child rights organisation presented to the Justice Select Committee on the Declaration of Inconsistency: Voting age in the Electoral Act 1993 and the Local Electoral Act 2001, calling on the Government to re-prioritise action on introducing a new Bill to lower the age.

"This Bill is an important step toward ensuring the democratic participation of children aged 16 and 17 years," says Save the Children's Advocacy Director Jacqui Southey.

"Lowering the voting age would see the valuable voices of 16-and 17-year-olds included in election-based decision making.

"Local government has a significant impact on the lives of children and young people, responsible as it is for much of the infrastructure and facilities in local communities. This includes public transport access, roading infrastructure including safe cycleways, recreation facilities like parks, playgrounds, sports grounds and swimming pools.

"Understanding the connection between political policies and our daily lives is crucial to making informed voting decisions."

Alongside a change in the law to lower the voting age, Save the Children is also encouraging investment in civics and citizenship education to support young voters in exercising their right to vote.

