Update: Search For Marokopa Family
Police are now able to release new details about the
recent sightings of Tom
Phillips.
On Wednesday 2 August, Tom was sighted at two Bunnings stores in Waikato.
In the early afternoon, Tom was sighted at
Bunnings South on Kahikatea Drive
where he purchased various equipment.
Later that afternoon at around 4pm,
he was sighted at Bunnings in Te Rapa
where he made further purchases.
He used a large amount of cash to
make these purchases and the items
purchased suggest that Tom may have set up a campsite.
These items include headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.
Police are following all available lines of
enquiry and are continuing to ask
people with new information to come forward.
Our priority is, and has
always been, working to locate Tom and the children
to ensure their welfare, and we have continued to follow up on information
reported to us where relevant.
We know
Tom has been sighted at retail locations across the Waikato
region,
but we need people to stay alert and to contact Police immediately if they
become suspicious.
We
also urge people not to take any action themselves – to
call 111 with
immediate or current information or 105 for past information that needs to be
followed up. Please cite file number 211218/5611.
Police have also set up
a dedicated email address for members of the public
to report any information they may have - op.curly@police.govt.nz