Update: Search For Marokopa Family

Police are now able to release new details about the recent sightings of Tom

Phillips.

On Wednesday 2 August, Tom was sighted at two Bunnings stores in Waikato.

In the early afternoon, Tom was sighted at Bunnings South on Kahikatea Drive

where he purchased various equipment.

Later that afternoon at around 4pm, he was sighted at Bunnings in Te Rapa

where he made further purchases.

He used a large amount of cash to make these purchases and the items

purchased suggest that Tom may have set up a campsite.

These items include headlamps, batteries, seedlings, buckets and gumboots.

Police are following all available lines of enquiry and are continuing to ask

people with new information to come forward.

Our priority is, and has always been, working to locate Tom and the children

to ensure their welfare, and we have continued to follow up on information

reported to us where relevant.

We know Tom has been sighted at retail locations across the Waikato region,

but we need people to stay alert and to contact Police immediately if they

become suspicious.

We also urge people not to take any action themselves – to call 111 with

immediate or current information or 105 for past information that needs to be

followed up. Please cite file number 211218/5611.

Police have also set up a dedicated email address for members of the public

to report any information they may have - op.curly@police.govt.nz

