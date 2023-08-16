Queen Street Homicide: Police Carry Out Search Warrants, Seek Vehicle Of Interest

Police have conducted a series of search warrants as part of the ongoing homicide investigation into a shooting that occurred on Queen Street this month.

Today’s search warrants targeted associates of Dariush Talagi, who is wanted to arrest for murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says one arrest has been made today.

“The investigation team terminated search warrants at four properties in Māngere, Manurewa, Manukau and Papakura.

“One man has been arrested as a result and our enquiries will continue.”

The 32-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and is expected in the Manukau District Court on 22 August.

Meanwhile, Police are releasing details of a vehicle of interest connected to the investigation.

Information about the whereabouts of this vehicle is being sought as part of the investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“Police believe this vehicle is in the Northland region and likely in a rural area.

“We need to hear from anyone who knows where this vehicle might be, and who the occupants seen travelling in this vehicle are.”

The vehicle is a 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.

The investigation team are continuing its work to locate 24-year-old Talagi since the events of 3 August on Queen Street.

“Talagi should be considered dangerous and we advise the public to not approach him, but instead call Police on 111 straight away,” Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“Our investigation team remains committed to locating Talagi and holding him to account for his actions that night on Queen Street.

“It is only a matter of time, and I continue to remind anyone who is assisting Talagi that being an accessory after the fact is a criminal offence.”

Anyone with additional information to assist the investigation, or information on the vehicle of interest should contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230804/3399.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

