RMA Reforms Cannot Take Place without Time for Sufficient Scrutiny

Commenting on the news that Climate Minister James Shaw has proposed an inquiry into climate-related community relocation before the passage of the Government’s Climate Adaptation Bill, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“Delaying climate adaptation legislation until the next parliament so that proper scrutiny can take place and cross-party agreement can be built is the right move. In this instance we welcome the Government’s acceptance that major reform should not be rushed through the House if it is to be effective.

“However, the Climate Adaptation Bill forms just one part of the Government’s misguided attempts to reform the RMA. The Natural Built Environment Bill and Spatial Planning Bill have been forced through Parliament, and they both will do untold damage to New Zealand’s economy and democracy.

“How then can the Government justify the public only being given enough time to properly scrutinize one third of its RMA reforms? Ramming these bills through in the final few days of this Parliament goes to show how little respect Labour have for voting New Zealanders.”

