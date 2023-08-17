Serious Crash, Crofton Downs - Wellington
Thursday, 17 August 2023, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Churchill Drive, Crofton Downs reported just before
9am.
Two people are reported to be injured, one
seriously.
The road is closed, and diversions will be
in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
