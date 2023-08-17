Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Metlink's Accessibility Action Plan Lays Foundation For A More Inclusive Public Transport Network

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 11:07 am
Greater Wellington Regional Council

Metlink is taking significant steps towards enhancing accessibility on its network through its newly proposed Accessibility Action Plan, presented to regional councillors at this morning’s meeting of the Transport Committee.

Greater Wellington Transport Chair Thomas Nash says the Plan provided councillors with valuable insights into the initiatives, which are designed to make the Metlink network accessible for all with ease and dignity.

“Our public transport system was not designed to be accessible for all people and fixing that is not only a legal requirement, it’s just the right thing to do. We have a collective responsibility to ensure our public transport system is accessible to all and allows disabled people to exercise their rights just like everyone else,” says Cr Nash.

“Metlink's Accessibility Action Plan demonstrates a strong commitment to fostering an inclusive environment, where everyone can enjoy the benefits of efficient and reliable public transport."

The presentation of the Plan follows the Council’s unanimous adoption of Metlink’s accessibility charter in 2021, and outlines network wide strategies to improve accessibility. From physical infrastructure enhancements to more accessible digital tools and staff training, the Plan encompasses a wide range of initiatives aimed at breaking down barriers and creating a more seamless travel experience.

Work in this space is already underway, with some initiatives already being rolled out across the network with a new on-bus announcement system and a newly upgraded website and app to align with the latest accessibility standards.

“We know there’s a lot of work to do and unfortunately, we can’t do it all at once, but this Plan outlines a roadmap for us to deliver tangible enhancements for our region’s disability community. It also acts as a fundable package of activities for inclusion in our Long Term Plan and Regional Land Transport Plan”, added Cr Nash.

Metlink Network and Customer Senior Manager Bonnie Parfitt emphasized the significance of the Accessibility Action Plan, saying, "Metlink has always been committed to creating an accessible network and with a plan now in place, we’re able to ensure that future upgrades or innovations factor in an accessible perspective from the outset.”

That accessible perspective was also sought out in the development of this Plan with 12 months of co-design and in-depth in-person engagement with disabled individuals, advocates and frontline staff, as well as the council’s own advisory group.

“Officers were very deliberate with this engagement, with a guiding principle of ‘nothing about us without us’. The Plan’s insights from those who will benefit directly from its programme of work are critical,” adds Ms Parfitt.

Further planned initiatives, with some set to begin from as early as 2024, include an accessibility training programme, awareness of hidden disabilities and stop and station accessibility improvements.

“Nearly all of the activities under the Plan can be integrated, and it’s vital that we compound each activities’ strengths and benefits from both an infrastructure and community engagement perspective.

“This Plan brings together planning and commitment to help Metlink achieve its goal of creating a network and delivering an essential service that is safe and inclusive for all our passengers”, says Ms Parfitt.

Metlink’s Accessibility Action Plan and research report can be viewed in full on the Metlink website.

