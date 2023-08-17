Speed Limit Changes Confirmed For Porirua

Safety is the key factor in changes made to the speed limits on some Porirua roads, agreed to today by Porirua City Council.

At Te Puna Kōrero this morning, councillors and Mayor Anita Baker signed off the city’s Speed Management Plan that will lower limits around schools, marae, the CBD, Papakōwhai Rd, and Titahi Bay Rd.

Government rules, introduced last year, require a new approach to the management of speed on roads across New Zealand. Similar proposals to Porirua’s are being made by councils across the region as part of Waka Kotahi’s - which manages New Zealand’s major roads and highways - nationwide initiative, Road to Zero, for lower speeds.

The new changes in Porirua:

- 30km/h limits adjacent to schools and Porirua’s four marae, permanent or variable depending on the location

- 30km/h for all roads within the CBD during business hours

- 30km/h on all roads within Kenepuru Landing and on Ocean Parade (Pukerua Bay)

- 60km/h on Titahi Bay Rd and 50km/h along Papakōwhai Rd

- an increase to 60km/h on the Waitangirua Link Rd that joins with Transmission Gully.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the safety of people on our city’s roads is the objective.

"We’re putting the safety of people first," she says.

"We understand that we’re adding slightly to travel times by reducing speeds on our roads, but we need appropriate limits as more pedestrians and cyclists get around Porirua.

"The submissions told us that our residents want these lower speeds, especially around our schools to protect our tamariki."

Ninety-eight submissions were made on the Porirua proposals, with more than two-thirds in favour of lower limits around schools and marae, and 95 per cent supporting the Waitangirua Link Rd limit being raised. There was a 50/50 split from submitters on lowering speeds along Papakōwhai Rd and Titahi Bay Rd.

A Council meeting in October will formally adopt the Speed Management Plan. The changes need to be formally accepted by Waka Kotahi’s Director of Land Transport, with the new limits to be implemented in the coming year.

© Scoop Media

