Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Suspended Metlink Bus Services Being Reinstated

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 3:43 pm
Press Release: Metlink

Two suspended services on Metlink’s number 21 bus route have been reinstated as plans take shape for the resumption of 65 other services temporarily removed from timetables last October.

A total of 181 scheduled bus services were suspended in late 2022 to reduce cancellations caused by the national bus driver shortage and to give passengers certainty.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee Chair Thomas Nash says driver recruitment has reached a level whereby the regional council’s public transport wing can begin to restore services put on hold.

“The national bus driver shortage has been a painful period for Metlink passengers, bus drivers and everyone involved in public transport, but there is now light at the end of the tunnel,” Cr Nash says.

“By lifting bus driver wages, working to improve conditions and opening an immigration pathway to overseas drivers, government, council, operators and unions have pulled together to restore reliability to the bus network.

“We know there’s more to do and we’ll continue to focus on improving bus driver pay and conditions to make sure our driver workforce is in a strong position now and in the future.”

Prior to the suspensions, operating Metlink bus timetables required approximately 675 drivers. As of 1 August 2023, 596 drivers were on the road and 53 were in training, all of whom are expected to be working by October. Twenty-six job vacancies remained.

Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain says operator NZ Bus has demonstrated it’s ready to recommence its suspended services.

“NZ Bus has met reliability standards for two months in a row and planning has begun for the operator to resume the other 65 suspended services from early-October.” Ms Gain says.

“We’re grateful for our passengers’ patience during this long and seemingly intractable labour shortage. We ask them to bear with us a bit longer while we recruit and train the last cohort of drivers.”

Russell Turnbull, spokesperson for Kinetic, the new owner of NZ Bus, says resuming suspended services is a testament to its local and international recruitment efforts.

“Driver recruitment and improvement in service delivery have been the top priorities for Kinetic since we acquired NZ Bus last year. We’re delighted to see the drivers we hired from overseas now thriving in their new home,” Mr Turnbull says.

“Together with our local recruits, they’ve gelled with our existing workforce to cancel the cancellations.”

Cancellations are also trending down on routes operated by Tranzurban, whose suspended services will be reinstated when reliability standards are consistently met.

As always, passengers are advised to check timetables on the Metlink app or website before travelling.

ENDS

Notes for editors:

Metlink has prioritised reinstating services based on considerations of frequency, equity of coverage, demand and capacity. As such, the 85x is not being reinstated in this round. We will continue to monitor and work with NZ Bus and East by West to provide ongoing improvements to services for our Eastbourne and Lower Hutt customers.

The following suspended Metlink bus services will resume from early October:

  • Route 2 from Seatoun Park: 10:45 am, 6:31 pm; from Miramar: 12:57 pm, 4:12 pm; from Karori: 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 5:22 pm
  • Route 3 from Wellington Station: 9:15 am, 11:45 am, 1:35 pm, 2:15 pm, 3:20 pm, 4:10 pm; from Kilbirnie: 7:44 am, 3:00 pm; from Lyall Bay: 8:10 am, 12:30 pm, 10:35 pm; from Rongotai; 9:20 am, 10:00 am, 2:20 pm, 4:20 pm, 5:00 pm.
  • Route 14 from Kilbirnie: 6:45 am; from Wilton 6:25 am, 7:41 am.
  • Route 18 from Karori: 2:44 pm; from Miramar: 3:45 pm.
  • Route 20 from Courtenay Place: 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 8:30 pm; from Mt Victoria Lookout: 5:43 pm; from Kilbirnie: 8:05 pm.
  • Route 21 from Courtenay Place: 9:27 am, 10:20 am, 12:05 pm, 12:20 pm, 4:10 pm, 5:29 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm, 8:00 pm; from Karori Mall: 11:50 am, 5:26 pm, 6:32 pm, 7:32 pm.
  • Route 22 from Wellington Station: 8:35 am, 12:45 pm, 1:25 pm; from Mairangi: 9:15 am; from Victoria University: 12:29 pm, 1:09 pm, 1:47 pm.
  • Route 33 from Lambton Central: 6:01 pm; from Karori south: 8:08 am.
  • Route 34 from Karori west: 8:20 am.
  • Route 35 from Wellington Station: 5:16 pm.
  • Route 36 from Wellington Station: 5:25 pm.
  • Route 83 from Courtenay Place: 5:05 pm, 11:35 pm; from Eastbourne: 7:05 am, 10:35 am, 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm.
  • Route 84 from Courtenay Place: 8:35 am.
  • Route 30x from Scorching Bay: 7:36 am.
  • Route 31x from Wellington Station: 6:10 pm.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Metlink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 
Government: $5 Billion Boost To Transport Funding For 2024-27, To $20.8 Billion

Transport Minister David Parker has today released the draft Government Policy Statement (GPS) on land transport for consultation. The draft GPS is proposing to increase transport funding to a record $20.8 billion over 2024-27. More
Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee today agreed to maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More


Government: Acts To Close Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: A Comparison Between The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 