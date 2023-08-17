Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Disaster Relief Fund Pays Out Final Grants

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 3:53 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust (DRT) decision panel had its final meeting yesterday following the closure of Phase Two applications in early July – 238 applications were approved and $928,491.38 was paid out.

The trustees include the mayors of Hastings, Napier, Central Hawke’s Bay and Wairoa councils as well as the Chair of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Disaster Relief Trust Chair, Hinewai Ormsby says, “The Trust has undertaken to pay out any money that was donated and we have reached this point. Even though Phase Two has closed, if further donations are made to the DRT, we may reassess criteria and open a Phase Three of the fund in the future.”

“The donations received are greatly appreciated and we hope that the grants have gone some way to helping the region recover,” says Mrs Ormsby. “The region is truly thankful for the generosity of their fellow Kiwis and for the donations even from overseas”.

Mrs Ormsby also thanked the panel members and the staff that had supported the Trust’s work. “This has been, at times, difficult work for everyone as we recognised our decisions would have helped those lives impacted from the devastation of the cyclone.”

