Serious crash: Paerata Road, Pukekohe - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 17 August 2023, 6:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Paerata Road in Pukekohe.
The crash was reported to
Police at 5.10pm.
Diversions are in place at Heights
Road and Adams Drive.
At this stage there is no
confirmed information available on injuries - an update will
be provided as soon as
possible.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More