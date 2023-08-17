Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Innovative And Diverse Fibre Crafts On Display In Foxton

Thursday, 17 August 2023, 6:27 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Knitters, weavers, spinners and textile artists from across Manawatū have come together to share an inspiring woven exhibition to Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

A beautiful wide-ranging collection of handmade, hand spun and hand knitted woven goods; including knitted jumpers, felting, weaving, rugs and blankets, gloves, hats, scarves, shawls and wraps will be on display and for sale in the Creative Fibre Manawatū exhibition. The works are testament to the innovation, scale and diversity in the fibre arts today.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Lead, Liz Tomescu says, “The exhibition is a fantastic opportunity to appreciate the work of these skilled artisans, and with perfect timing to find that something snuggly for these cool winter days.”

The exhibition opens on Friday 18 August 2023, upstairs in the Ngārongo Iwikātea Room at Foxton’s Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. The room is accessible by stairs or lift.

Items purchased can be taken home after the exhibition closes on Wednesday 23 August 2023.

“An award presentation will be held at the Foxton Spin-In on Saturday 19 August”, adds Tomescu.

Creative Fibre is a nationwide organisation that brings together people with a passion for fibre crafts and textile arts. Established in 1969, Creative Fibre has a rich history of working with a diverse range of natural textiles – from wool to silk, alpaca to harakeke – its members are passionate about all facets of fibre and preserving the art of fibre craft. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join, and experience the joy of working with these materials. Find out more about Creative Fibre.

Creative Fibre Manawatū exhibition

18 – 23 August 2023

Open from 10am – 4pm each day

Upstairs in the Ngārongo Iwikātea room, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom

92 Main Street, Foxton

Notes:

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom
Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom is an award-winning multicultural museum and library facility in Foxton. It is home to the Piriharakeke Generation Inspiration Centre that tells the local story of Ngāti Raukawa Ki Te Tonga, and the Oranjehof Dutch Connection Centre that narrates the story of the Dutch in New Zealand.

This beautiful place is situated in Te Awahou Foxton’s Riverside Cultural Park, which also hosts the Whare Manaaki carving and tā moko workshop, Dutch windmill De Molen and the Flax Stripper Museum.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom
In Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park
92 Main Street, Foxton 
Visit www.TeAwahou.com for more information

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Election: Talbot Mills Poll Shows Close Race


Gordon Campbell: On The Elitism Framing The Election Discourse

Almost all the tax experts rounded up by the mainstream media have damned the proposal to remove GST from healthy food, calling it “stupid” or “populist” - a bad word used to condemn anything at odds with the elite consensus. If we've entered a phase where the worth of socio-economic policy is to be determined by a panel of tax experts, many of whom have skin in the game, then at least they should try to be consistent. More



 
 
Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More


Te Ara Uhunga Ora: 10,000 Days To Predator Freedom

Aotearoa has 10,000 days to accomplish the ambitious goal of eradicating possums, rats, and stoats by the end of 2050. Thousands of community groups across the country are doing their part and the movement is gaining momentum exponentially, bringing people together for a common goal. More

Government: Closing The Gender Pay Gap

"Around 900 entities with over 250 employees will be required to publicly report their gender pay gap ... Requiring companies to publish their gender pay gap will encourage them to address the drivers of those gaps and increase transparency for workers," says Minister for Women Jan Tinetti. More


Green Party: Comparing The Green Party’s & Labour’s Family Support

"Hundreds of thousands of people are struggling to cover things like food, rent, mortgage repayments, and power bills. We are the only party with a plan to make sure everyone gets the support they need to cover the weekly shop, pay the bills, & afford rent ... paid for from a fair tax system," says Ricardo Mendendez March. More


Weekend Podcast: BlackRock & Polls With Special Guest Peter Field

Making his debut with the 'Politics from Canterbury' team is University of Canterbury Associate Professor Peter Field who discusses geopolitics, investment giant BlackRock, banning cell phones from schools, and the latest political poll in which Labour slumped to 27%. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 