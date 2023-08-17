SH 3 near Sanson partially blocked by car fire - Central
Thursday, 17 August 2023, 6:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 3 near Sanson is partially blocked
following a car fire.
Police were alerted to the car
fire at 5pm.
The northbound lane is blocked and
motorists are advised to expect delays.
There are no
reports of
injuries.
