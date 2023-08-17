Thousands Expected At 17th Annual Koroneihana Celebrations

Thousands of guests are expected to attend the 17th annual koroneihana celebrations at Tūrangawaewae Marae this weekend, in honour of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds says this year’s koroneihana will be free from the covid restrictions that impacted recent events.

“We are expecting thousands of attendees from across the motu who are excited to reconnect kanohi ki te kanohi and reflect on the year that’s been.

“As well as rangatira from many iwi, there will be representatives from the Crown, the Ombudsman’s Office, Kohanga Reo, Starship Hospital, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, emergency services, and many more.

“This gathering will enable us to reaffirm the important partnership between te Iwi Maaori and institutions of the Crown and civil society.”

Mr Simmons says koroneihana is also a time to reflect on the key issues of the past year.

“This includes the cost-of-living crisis, the floods in Tamaki Makaurau and the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle on the East Coast, which has tested community resilience.

“Throughout these events, iwi and hapuu have provided refuge for hundreds of people in need, demonstrating again and again that mana Motuhake works – that a by Maaori, for everyone approach is the right way.”

Formal koroneihana celebrations start today and conclude on Sunday 20th August.

Friday will start with honouring recently departed Tainui rangatira and whaanaunga and Saturday will be a similar day of reflection and remembrance for leaders across the motu who have passed. On Sunday, the winner of the prestigious Kiingi Tuheitia Portraiture Award will be announced.

On the final day, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII will deliver his annual address to the nation from Tūrangawaewae Marae.

