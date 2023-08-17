Update: Serious crash, Paerata Road, Pukekohe

Police can now advise that one person has died following a crash on Paerata Road in Pukekohe this evening.

The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at 5.10pm.

Two other people were injured, one seriously and one moderately.

Diversions remain in place while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

