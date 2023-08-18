Work Begins To Remove Hillock From Wellington Airport

A new project to free up 10,000 square meters of land is underway at the southern end of Wellington Airport.

The hillock at the southern end of Stewart Duff Drive is being removed in a joint project by Wellington Airport and Wellington City Council (WCC), in conjunction with construction of the new WCC Sludge Minimisation Facility.

This area of land will be excavated and flattened and then a new ground services equipment workshop constructed providing aviation support services. In line with Wellington Airport’s long-term 2040 Masterplan this area will eventually become airside forming part of the future apron area.

Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke says the project frees up valuable space to meet the needs of travellers and aviation partners.

“This extra space is vital given we operate in a very constrained site of just 130 hectares compared to Auckland Airport’s 1500 hectares and Christchurch Airport’s 750 hectares.

“We need to prepare for Wellington’s growing population, increasing traveller demand and eventually new technologies like electric aircraft and sustainable aviation fuels.”

Other projects helping provide more space include the recently completed electric bus depot on Kauri Street (previously home to Miramar South School) and construction of a new Airport Fire Station on Coutts Street in Rongotai which will begin later this year.

Material from the hillock will be removed in trucks and the vast majority will be re-used at other locations, including a residential development in Silverstream. Excavation of the hillock is expected to be completed by in early 2024.

As part of the project over 1200 lizards have been carefully removed and safely rehomed nearby around Moa Point.

