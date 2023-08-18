Lotto NZ Confirms $37 Million Powerball Prize Has Now Been Claimed

Lotto NZ has today confirmed that the $37.125 million Powerball First Division prize – won from a ticket sold at New World Kāpiti in Paraparaumu – has now been claimed after the winner contacted Lotto NZ.

Head of Corporate Communications Lucy Fullarton said Lotto NZ is delighted for the winner and very pleased to have the prize safely claimed.

“We don’t have any further details to give at this early stage, but we will have more to share over the next couple of days,” Lucy said.

The winning numbers were drawn on Wednesday 16 August, making this the tenth Powerball win of 2023.

The $37.125 million prize is made up of $37 million from Powerball First Division and $125,000 from Lotto First Division.

Powerball wins in 2023

Date Prize Store Location 01 18 January $23.5 million Countdown Quay Street Auckland 02 21 January $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland 03 4 February $8.5 million MyLotto Auckland 04 22 February $10.5 million MyLotto Hamilton 05 18 March $15.5 million MyLotto Canterbury 06 29 March $7 million MyLotto Porirua 07 26 April $17.25 million MyLotto Invercargill 08 13 May $10.5 million MyLotto Auckland 09 28 June $33.5 million Fresh Choice Merivale Christchurch 10 16 August $37.125 million New World Kāpiti Paraparaumu

