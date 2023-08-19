Serious crash, Mill Road, Otaki - Central
Saturday, 19 August 2023, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise that one person has died following
a crash on Mill Road, Otaki last night.
The crash,
involving two vehicles, was reported to Police at
8.12pm.
Enquiries are ongoing to determine the
circumstances.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
There's been a massive increase in Defence spending by the Labour government. The big ticket items include roughly $3B to buy, equip, & operate four new Poseidon anti-submarine planes, $1.5B on five Hercules cargo planes, $1B to replace Sea Sprite helicopters, & this year’s $419M pay increases to recruit & retain Defence personnel. Unlike nurses & teachers, however, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight for their pay increases, which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More