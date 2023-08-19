Kiingitanga leads ceremony of remembrance for recently departed leaders from across the motu

Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII welcomed iwi leaders to Turangawaewae today to honour loved ones who have died in the past year.

The ceremony known as Te Kawe Mate o te Motu is a traditional part of the King’s annual Koroneihana event, which is now in its 17th year.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds says Te Kawe Mate is one of the most important traditions for te iwi Maaori who always acknowledge their tuupuna (ancestors).

“In te ao Maaori, our identity comes from our tuupuna and we remember their words and teachings which continue to guide us today.”

Maaori Women’s Welfare League President Dr Hope Tupara said it was a moving and fitting ceremony that honours all of the great leaders.

“We continue the legacy of people like Princess Te Puea Heerangi, Whina Cooper, Miria Logan, Maata Hirini, Ruiha Sage, Miria Karauria, Hine Potaka, Georgina Kirby and so many others who have gone before us.”

Tekaumaarua member Sir Pou Temara said Te Kawe Mate is an opportunity to reflect on the world and relationships between peoples.

“Many of the issues we face today are the same issues our ancestors dealt with, so we can look to them for guidance and know that we can overcome adversity like they did through Kotahitanga and working together, not against each other.”

© Scoop Media

