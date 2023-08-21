Homicide Investigation Launched, Palmerston North

A homicide investigation is underway in Palmerston North, following a man’s death this morning.

Police were called to a residential address in Roslyn at around 4:15am after reports of an assault, where a man was located with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

The man was transported to hospital in a critical condition where he died around 5am.

A scene guard is in place as an examination is being conducted.

Police are working hard to establish what has occurred and who is responsible, and we are confident this is not connected to any recent gang activity.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

