Road Blocked, State Highway 29, Kaimai Range
Monday, 21 August 2023, 10:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 29 is partially blocked after multiple
trucks have become stuck, on the Kaimai Range.
One of
the eastbound lanes are blocked.
Police advise
motorists to expect delays, take care and drive to the
conditions if travelling over the Kaimai Range this
morning.
