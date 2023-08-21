Five Arrested Following Onehunga Aggravated Robbery

Police have arrested five people overnight following an aggravated robbery at an Onehunga dairy yesterday.

Police were called to the store on Mount Smart Road at about 8.40pm after a report of five people entering the shop, with one armed with a knife.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City District CIB, says a staff member activated the fog cannon before running from the store.

“The victim was unharmed, but understandably shaken by the incident,” he says.

One of the alleged offenders has jumped onto the counter in an unsuccessful attempt to block the fog cannon.

The offenders have stolen a number of items before fleeing in a vehicle.

At around 12.25am Police were conducting prevention patrols around Oranga Ave when they spotted the driver of a vehicle acting suspiciously.

“The vehicle fled a short distance before stopping, with the driver surrendering to Police,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

“Another vehicle travelling in tandem with the other car was quickly picked up by the Police helicopter, Eagle, which maintained observations until it came to a stop on Scout Avenue, Mt Roskill.”

Four people were quickly apprehended and believed to be linked to the earlier aggravated robbery.

“We are pleased to have been able to make quick arrests in this matter, and hope it brings reassurance to the victim and the wider community.”

Three people, aged 14-16, will appear in Auckland Youth Court today.

A further two people have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

