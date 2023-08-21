Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti Chamber Turns Twenty-One – A Time For Celebration And Reflection

Monday, 21 August 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce

Past and present members, board representatives, and Key Partners of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce gathered recently to celebrate a momentous milestone: the 21st birthday of the organisation. This occasion grants the opportunity to reflect on the remarkable achievements the Chamber has made along the journey and the indomitable spirit that brought them there.

Kāpiti Chamber was born from a shared sense of responsibility and fellowship. At the Chambers formation, business leaders on the Kāpiti Coast united to address pressing issues, lend a hand to those in need, and foster a sense of belonging. Resources were limited, but their passion and determination were boundless, fuelling the Chamber to embark on a mission to create impactful change. The Kāpiti community has experienced significant changes that have shaped how people interact, support each other, and respond to challenges. Kāpiti Chamber has evolved and adapted to the changing needs of the district and community, becoming more strategic, organised, and inclusive. The digital age has brought new opportunities for communication and collaboration, allowing for connection beyond the boundaries of physical communities. Harnessing the collective power of unique perspectives and backgrounds has celebrated differences, empowering people to build a strong and resilient local business ecosystem.

Mark Ternent, longstanding member and previous Chair, commented: “The volunteers and contractors have been doing an awesome job all these years, making the Chamber a real driving force behind the growth of our local business community. It's been incredible to see how the Chamber has connected businesses, organised many great events, advocated, supported, and helped us all build a strong network.”

As Chamber looks to the future, they understand the transformative journey is far from over.

As Monique Leith, current Chamber Co-Chair, emphasised on the night: “New challenges are emerging and will continue to do so, and the needs of our community will continue to evolve. But armed with the wisdom of our past and the passion of our present, we will face these challenges with resilience and determination.”

“Together, we will continue to advocate, collaborate, and adapt, ensuring that our Kapiti Chamber remains a beacon of hope and support for generations to come. We invite every member of our community to join us on this journey, for it is only through unity and solidarity that we can create lasting, positive change.”

Chamber’s impact and influence over all these years have been made possible not just by the hard work of a few but by the collective efforts of everyone who believes in their worth. As they spend this occasion celebrating and honouring the legacy of those that came before them, they look forward to embracing many more years of success, growth, and making a difference.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit in Ilam

The days of drinking water without any added chlorine look to be over for Christchurch. Will this affect the general election - or more specifically the Ilam election? The Scoop Political Podcast team drill deep down into the race for Ilam, the political parties' big policies, and the uncanny resemblance of one politician to a much loved children’s television character. More

 
 
PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Future Catastrophic Risks?

Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

“Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


Te Pāti Māori: Candidate List

Te Pāti Māori have announced its list rankings for the 2023 election in the heart of the Kiingitanga. With its top three candidates (Debbie-Ngarewa-Packer, Rawiri Waititi, & Meka Whaitiri) likely to retain their electoral seats, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke has every chance of becoming Aotearoa’s youngest MP at the next election. More


Predator Free NZ: Cat Control Laws

NZ has an average of 1.8 cats per household and estimates of several million feral cats. Our precious native taonga are particularly vulnerable to cat predation as they are apex predators and skilful hunters. More

Cooper Legal: Survivors Of Abuse In State Care Question Settlement

Four survivors of serious abuse while in the care of the State have filed legal proceedings in the High Court against the Attorney-General asking the Court to declare whether a new settlement framework fulfils the Crown’s redress obligations. More


Government: Transport Gets $5B Boost For 2024-27

David Parker has released the draft Government Policy Statement on land transport for consultation which proposes increasing funding to $20.8B and targets reducing congestion & emissions, boosting productivity, and improving network resilience. More


Gordon Campbell: On Why China Is Not a Military Threat

There's been a massive spendup on Defence since 2017 by the Labour government. Unlike nurses and teachers, Defence personnel didn’t have to fight publicly for their pay increases which were handed to them in this year’s Budget. More


Reserve Bank: OCR Remains At 5.50%

The Monetary Policy Committee will maintain the Official Cash Rate at 5.50%, saying it needs to stay at restrictive levels to ensure annual consumer price inflation returns to the 1-3% target range, while also supporting maximum sustainable employment. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 