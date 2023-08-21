Kāpiti Chamber Turns Twenty-One – A Time For Celebration And Reflection

Past and present members, board representatives, and Key Partners of the Kāpiti Coast Chamber of Commerce gathered recently to celebrate a momentous milestone: the 21st birthday of the organisation. This occasion grants the opportunity to reflect on the remarkable achievements the Chamber has made along the journey and the indomitable spirit that brought them there.

Kāpiti Chamber was born from a shared sense of responsibility and fellowship. At the Chambers formation, business leaders on the Kāpiti Coast united to address pressing issues, lend a hand to those in need, and foster a sense of belonging. Resources were limited, but their passion and determination were boundless, fuelling the Chamber to embark on a mission to create impactful change. The Kāpiti community has experienced significant changes that have shaped how people interact, support each other, and respond to challenges. Kāpiti Chamber has evolved and adapted to the changing needs of the district and community, becoming more strategic, organised, and inclusive. The digital age has brought new opportunities for communication and collaboration, allowing for connection beyond the boundaries of physical communities. Harnessing the collective power of unique perspectives and backgrounds has celebrated differences, empowering people to build a strong and resilient local business ecosystem.

Mark Ternent, longstanding member and previous Chair, commented: “The volunteers and contractors have been doing an awesome job all these years, making the Chamber a real driving force behind the growth of our local business community. It's been incredible to see how the Chamber has connected businesses, organised many great events, advocated, supported, and helped us all build a strong network.”

As Chamber looks to the future, they understand the transformative journey is far from over.

As Monique Leith, current Chamber Co-Chair, emphasised on the night: “New challenges are emerging and will continue to do so, and the needs of our community will continue to evolve. But armed with the wisdom of our past and the passion of our present, we will face these challenges with resilience and determination.”

“Together, we will continue to advocate, collaborate, and adapt, ensuring that our Kapiti Chamber remains a beacon of hope and support for generations to come. We invite every member of our community to join us on this journey, for it is only through unity and solidarity that we can create lasting, positive change.”

Chamber’s impact and influence over all these years have been made possible not just by the hard work of a few but by the collective efforts of everyone who believes in their worth. As they spend this occasion celebrating and honouring the legacy of those that came before them, they look forward to embracing many more years of success, growth, and making a difference.

© Scoop Media

