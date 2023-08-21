Can You Help?
Monday, 21 August 2023, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking assistance from the public to help
identify the two people pictured below following an
aggravated robbery in Strathmore, Wellington.
The pair
drove up and walked into the Strathmore Local on Strathmore
Avenue around 9:15pm on Sunday 6 August and allegedly
threatened workers with a knife and a bat.
Police
understand the two men were in the area for about an hour
prior to the incident and had their vehicle parked near the
north end of Glamis Avenue.
The man wearing the green
hoodie is believed to have a large tattoo on his back that
extends to his lower back area and has a large
stomach.
Additionally, if anyone recognises the bat
pictured, please get in touch.
Anyone who has
information that can assist police in identifying those
pictured, can contact Detective Constable Jocelyn Bell on
021 190
9729.
