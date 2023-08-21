Can You Help?

Police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify the two people pictured below following an aggravated robbery in Strathmore, Wellington.

The pair drove up and walked into the Strathmore Local on Strathmore Avenue around 9:15pm on Sunday 6 August and allegedly threatened workers with a knife and a bat.

Police understand the two men were in the area for about an hour prior to the incident and had their vehicle parked near the north end of Glamis Avenue.

The man wearing the green hoodie is believed to have a large tattoo on his back that extends to his lower back area and has a large stomach.

Additionally, if anyone recognises the bat pictured, please get in touch.

Anyone who has information that can assist police in identifying those pictured, can contact Detective Constable Jocelyn Bell on 021 190 9729.

© Scoop Media

