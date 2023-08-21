Fatality In Historic Crash, Taupiri
Monday, 21 August 2023, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that one person has passed away
following a crash on Great South Road, Taupiri that occurred
on Wednesday 9 August.
He was 80-year-old Raymond
Bartholomew Matthews from Hamilton.
Initially, he was
transported to hospital in a critical condition and
subsequently died from his injuries.
Our thoughts are
with his family at this difficult time.
An
investigation into the crash remains
ongoing.
