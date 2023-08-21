Fatality In Historic Crash, Taupiri

Police can advise that one person has passed away following a crash on Great South Road, Taupiri that occurred on Wednesday 9 August.

He was 80-year-old Raymond Bartholomew Matthews from Hamilton.

Initially, he was transported to hospital in a critical condition and subsequently died from his injuries.

Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

