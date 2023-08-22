Road Blocked, SH6, Kingston - Southern
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 6:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 6, the Kingston Garston Highway, is blocked
just south of Kingston following a crash.
A member of
the public called Police about 4:30am after coming across a
single vehicle that had crashed, at the southern end of Lake
Wakatipu.
Indications suggest serious
injuries.
The road is blocked and motorists are asked
to delay
travel.
