Four Lanes to Climate Hell

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 7:10 am
Press Release: Restore Passenger Rail

Restore Passenger Rail supporters will begin disrupting Wellington traffic from Monday 28 August, with the demand to government:

“We Want Climate Action Now. No more expensive expressways. Commit today to restoring a nationwide passenger rail service and we will cease disrupting tomorrow.”

"Transport emissions are our fastest growing and easiest to fix,” said spokesperson James Cockle.“Our simple demands are for affordable nationwide passenger rail and for free urban public transport. New Zealanders love trains. Trains will give us a travel option that doesn’t cost the Earth - literally. Protect climate - save lives.”

Last year UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said “We are on a highway to Climate Hell with our foot on the accelerator”.

“Labour’s 10 Year Transport Plan keeps us on that highway. National’s Transport Policy is even worse. Both Labour and National are leading us closer to Guterres’ Climate Hell with every new four-lane expressway.

“New Zealanders deserve better. We deserve a future.”

Since Restore Passenger Rail’s last disruption in May, climate breakdown has caused havoc around the world - heat waves across Europe, wildfires in Hawai’i, floods in China. Many New Zealanders still face massive damage to their lives from floods and Cyclone Gabrielle.

“People are dying and governments, including our own, are watching it happen,” said Cockle.“In the spirit of hope we will again sit peacefully on Wellington roads, to stop business as usual and to challenge the politicians, business leaders and everyone else in Aotearoa. Where are we going as a nation? What kind of a future do we choose? Shall we choose a smooth fast four-lane highway to Hell? Or shall we set up a decent nationwide passenger rail service to help carry us safely to a more equitable, livable future?”

This year, Guterres addressed governments directly: “Leaders must lead. No more hesitancy. No more excuses. No more waiting for others to move first. There is simply no more time for that.”

