Don’t Miss Your Chance To Tell Us What Matters, Manawatū!

With almost 34,000 people living in the Manawatū district, it’s not surprising that there are a wide range of views on what’s important. As part of their long-term planning process, Manawatū District Council has been out and about talking to residents about what matters to them, and what they want to see Council focus on over the next decade and beyond.

“The response has been fantastic,” says Helen Worboys, Mayor of Manawatū District Council. “Elected members and Council staff have been able to have some really important conversations with communities about their priorities and hopes for the district. Even in the depths of winter people have still come along to share their views with us!”

The Council’s Long-term Plan will be adopted by 30th June 2024 and maps out what Council plans to deliver over the following ten years. Helen says it’s important to hear from as many residents as possible to help provide elected members with a broad view of issues that may need their attention.

“It is a balancing act – we need to ensure this Council sets the district up for success through infrastructure and capital projects which support growth, however there is also increased awareness around the importance of ‘social infrastructure’; how we connect as communities and support wellbeing,” continues Helen. “And all this in the context of cost of living challenges – there’s lots to consider so community voices are crucially important.”

Although the community drop in events have come to an end, residents have until the 31st August to share their thoughts via the Council’s interactive online hub – Make Your Mark on Manawatu. On the hub you can tell Council what you think it should focus on over the next ten years and what your top 3 priorities are.

“All this feedback from our residents will help us identify some key areas for consideration for the next Long-term Plan,” says David Gurney, Strategy Manager at MDC. “The online hub is great as you can share your thoughts at a time and place that suits you – it only takes 5 minutes, yet could have a big impact on the district’s future.”

The Council will then be formally consulting with the community early next year on the draft Long-term Plan.

By sharing your thoughts by 31st August, you could go in the draw to win a foldable e-bike. You can also sign up to receive updates on the long-term plan, and other Council projects.

Visit mdc.govt.nz/whatmatters to share your thoughts online.

