Three-vehicle Crash On Auckland's Southwestern Motorway
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 3:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are assisting FENZ and Ambulance Services with a
three-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway
(SH20) near Mangere this afternoon.
Police were called
at around 3.20pm, and the crash has blocked all but one
southbound lane, near the Massey Road
on-ramp.
Thankfully, no one has been injured in the
crash.
Commuters are advised to avoid the area if
possible, and to expect lengthy
delays.
