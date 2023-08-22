Three-vehicle Crash On Auckland's Southwestern Motorway

Police are assisting FENZ and Ambulance Services with a three-vehicle crash on Auckland’s Southwestern Motorway (SH20) near Mangere this afternoon.

Police were called at around 3.20pm, and the crash has blocked all but one southbound lane, near the Massey Road on-ramp.

Thankfully, no one has been injured in the crash.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area if possible, and to expect lengthy delays.

