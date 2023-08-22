Op Gumtree Targets Anti-social Road Users
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 3:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Christchurch Police are putting anti-social road users on
notice – their recent behaviour in the McLeans Island Road
area will not be tolerated.
Around a month ago, Police
became aware that a number of animals at Orana Wildlife Park
were being adversely impacted by drivers doing skids and
burnouts outside the park.
The driving behaviour has
resulted in serious injuries and harm to some animals, as
well as causing significant stress to staff at the
park.
There is also an extreme fire risk posed by this
activity that could have potentially devastating effects on
the park.
In response, Police launched Operation
Gumtree, targeting this anti-social road user
behaviour.
The operation identified 16 vehicles
involved in offending.
Ten of the vehicles identified
have already been impounded, and enquiries are under way to
locate the remaining six vehicles.
Some of the
vehicles have been identified as committing multiple
offences – either on the same night or over several
nights.
The message for participants is clear, those
involved can expect to be held accountable for their
actions.
