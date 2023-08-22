Op Gumtree Targets Anti-social Road Users

Christchurch Police are putting anti-social road users on notice – their recent behaviour in the McLeans Island Road area will not be tolerated.

Around a month ago, Police became aware that a number of animals at Orana Wildlife Park were being adversely impacted by drivers doing skids and burnouts outside the park.

The driving behaviour has resulted in serious injuries and harm to some animals, as well as causing significant stress to staff at the park.

There is also an extreme fire risk posed by this activity that could have potentially devastating effects on the park.

In response, Police launched Operation Gumtree, targeting this anti-social road user behaviour.

The operation identified 16 vehicles involved in offending.

Ten of the vehicles identified have already been impounded, and enquiries are under way to locate the remaining six vehicles.

Some of the vehicles have been identified as committing multiple offences – either on the same night or over several nights.

The message for participants is clear, those involved can expect to be held accountable for their actions.




