Speedy Arrest Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Three people were quickly taken into custody following a fleeing driver event across Silverdale early yesterday morning.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small says at around 2.18am Police noticed a vehicle they believed had been stolen.

“The vehicle has attempted to ram the Police unit before taking off at high speed,” he says.

“A pursuit was initiated but quickly abandoned near Wainui due to weather.“

Shortly after, the vehicle was then spotted by Police helicopter Eagle travelling along Kaipara Coast Highway before being abandoned.

“The occupants have fled into nearby bush but two have given themselves up to Police and the third was tracked using Delta,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

He says the vehicle has since been towed for forensic examination.

“This is another example of some great Police work in holding offenders to account while keeping our community safe.

“I’d like to acknowledge the great work by the various Police teams involved in responding to this incident.”

Three people aged 15, 16 and 17 have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

