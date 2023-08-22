Speedy Arrest Following Fleeing Driver Incident
Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 3:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Three people were quickly taken into custody following a
fleeing driver event across Silverdale early yesterday
morning.
Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager,
Senior Sergeant Roger Small says at around 2.18am Police
noticed a vehicle they believed had been
stolen.
“The vehicle has attempted to ram the Police
unit before taking off at high speed,” he says.
“A
pursuit was initiated but quickly abandoned near Wainui due
to weather.“
Shortly after, the vehicle was then
spotted by Police helicopter Eagle travelling along Kaipara
Coast Highway before being abandoned.
“The occupants
have fled into nearby bush but two have given themselves up
to Police and the third was tracked using Delta,” Senior
Sergeant Small says.
He says the vehicle has since
been towed for forensic examination.
“This is
another example of some great Police work in holding
offenders to account while keeping our community
safe.
“I’d like to acknowledge the great work by
the various Police teams involved in responding to this
incident.”
Three people aged 15, 16 and 17 have been
referred to Youth Aid
Services.
