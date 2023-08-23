Khandallah Road Closed, Khandallah - Wellington
Wednesday, 23 August 2023, 6:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Khandallah Road is closed between Cockayne Road and
Lucknow Terrace following a crash involving a single vehicle
reported at around 5am.
Powerlines are down and
traffic management is in place while they are made safe. No
injuries are reported.
Motorists are asked to avoid
the area, seek alternative routes and expect delays until
later this
morning..
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Apparently, Labour and National are agreed on the desirability of teaching financial literacy to kids in the classroom. While it's hard to argue on principle against students learning more about the financial system, the idea that this can be separated entirely from market ideology is a little naive. More
Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More