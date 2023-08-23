Khandallah Road Closed, Khandallah - Wellington

Khandallah Road is closed between Cockayne Road and Lucknow Terrace following a crash involving a single vehicle reported at around 5am.

Powerlines are down and traffic management is in place while they are made safe. No injuries are reported.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, seek alternative routes and expect delays until later this morning..

© Scoop Media

