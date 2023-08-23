Man Arrested, Money Recovered Following Aggravated Robbery

An offender had nowhere left to run following an aggravated robbery on Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the incident in Panmure, arresting the man as he was trying to leave the area.

The initial incident at a superette on Queens Road was reported at around 2.50pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, of Auckland City's Crime Squad, says the offender entered the store, presented a knife and made demands.

"He jumped over the counter and took the cash register, while the staff member exited the store and closed the offender inside.

"Police were contacted, meanwhile the offender began to force his way out of the shop."

He fled on foot towards Pilkington Road.

"Our staff were soon in the area, and located the man before arresting him," Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

"We have since recovered a knife, cash register and money taken from the store."

The 18-year-old man arrested is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

"Fortunately the victim was not hurt as a result of this ordeal, but is understandably shaken and has been provided support by Police," Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

"Police hope the quick apprehension and recovery of the stolen property will bring some reassurance to the victim and wider community."

