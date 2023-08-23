Stripper Wins Battle Against Showgirls In Disputes Tribunal As Dancer Rights Group Builds Momentum

Strippers all over Aotearoa are celebrating the win of an Auckland stripper in the Disputes Tribunal. The strip club she was working for, Showgirls, had refused to return a $1000 bond that paid at the outset of her employment, which had been paid with the expectation that it would be returned to her when she terminated her contract. The refusal to repay the bond is common practice both at the club Showgirls, and other clubs across the country. As a result of the hearing in the Disputes Tribunal, Showgirls has been sent an order to pay the dancer, Sienna.



Strippers' rights activist group Fired Up Stilettos is working to outlaw fines and bonds in stripclubs. Fired Up Stilettos spokesperson Margot Embargot says: "Fines and bonds are nothing more than a tool that is used by the clubs as a way to 'legitimise' theft. Strippers have a long history of seeking justice in court and losing due to stigma and prejudice, where those with systemic power focus on what they do for work rather than treating them as legitimate workers with rights. This has deterred many from ever attempting to seek justice at all."



Fired Up Stilettos has received numerous reports of bond theft since the beginning of its movement launch in February this year, and until now have not been able to provide a safe path to justice for the victims. "We want all strippers to know that they can take their club to the Disputes Tribunal over fines and bonds, and they have six years after the incident has occured to do so," adds Fired Up Stilettos spokesperson Laura Phillips. Fired Up Stilettos is encouraging any dancer wanting to take action against their club to contact firedupstilettos@gmail.com for support or advice.



“Fines in our industry are not fines at all - they are just theft," says Laura. "Sometimes a dancer will be fined before they’ve made an income, becoming indebted to the club. They then have to return to the club to work off a debt - this is modern day slavery.”



Fired Up Stilettos are working with Labor MP and Wellington Central candidate Ibrahim Omer to introduce a bill that criminalises wage theft against employees. Introduced in April, the Crimes (Theft by Employer) Amendment Bill had its first reading on 1 August. Once the Bill passes its first reading, Fired Up Stilettos plans to make submissions to amend the bill to protect contractors, and therefore strippers and other sex workers, against income theft as well.

"Clubs know that it takes time, and often money, for dancers to seek justice," adds Margot. "They also know that they have social stigma working in their favour to keep the dancers silent. These clubs capitalise on the barriers to justice their workforce faces. For every dancer that is able to take them to court, there are many many more who can't. They are still winning. Exploitation is still profitable for them until every dancer is able to fight back."

