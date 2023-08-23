Stripper Wins Battle Against Showgirls In Disputes Tribunal As Dancer Rights Group Builds Momentum
Strippers all over Aotearoa are celebrating the win of an
Auckland stripper in the Disputes Tribunal. The strip club
she was working for, Showgirls, had refused to return a
$1000 bond that paid at the outset of her employment, which
had been paid with the expectation that it would be returned
to her when she terminated her contract. The refusal to
repay the bond is common practice both at the club
Showgirls, and other clubs across the country. As a result
of the hearing in the Disputes Tribunal, Showgirls has been
sent an order to pay the dancer,
Sienna.
Strippers' rights activist group
Fired Up Stilettos is working to outlaw fines and bonds in
stripclubs. Fired Up Stilettos spokesperson Margot Embargot
says: "Fines and bonds are nothing more than a tool that is
used by the clubs as a way to 'legitimise' theft. Strippers
have a long history of seeking justice in court and losing
due to stigma and prejudice, where those with systemic power
focus on what they do for work rather than treating them as
legitimate workers with rights. This has deterred many from
ever attempting to seek justice at
all."
Fired Up Stilettos has received
numerous reports of bond theft since the beginning of its
movement launch in February this year, and until now have
not been able to provide a safe path to justice for the
victims. "We want all strippers to know that they can take
their club to the Disputes Tribunal over fines and bonds,
and they have six years after the incident has occured to do
so," adds Fired Up Stilettos spokesperson Laura Phillips.
Fired Up Stilettos is encouraging any dancer wanting to take
action against their club to contact firedupstilettos@gmail.com
for support or advice.
“Fines in our
industry are not fines at all - they are just theft," says
Laura. "Sometimes a dancer will be fined before they’ve
made an income, becoming indebted to the club. They then
have to return to the club to work off a debt - this is
modern day slavery.”
Fired Up Stilettos are working with Labor MP and Wellington Central candidate Ibrahim Omer to introduce a bill that criminalises wage theft against employees. Introduced in April, the Crimes (Theft by Employer) Amendment Bill had its first reading on 1 August. Once the Bill passes its first reading, Fired Up Stilettos plans to make submissions to amend the bill to protect contractors, and therefore strippers and other sex workers, against income theft as well.
"Clubs know that it takes time, and often money, for dancers to seek justice," adds Margot. "They also know that they have social stigma working in their favour to keep the dancers silent. These clubs capitalise on the barriers to justice their workforce faces. For every dancer that is able to take them to court, there are many many more who can't. They are still winning. Exploitation is still profitable for them until every dancer is able to fight back."