Overnight Shifting Of SH1 Southbound And Northbound Traffic Lanes At Papakura Next Week

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that two southbound lanes on State Highway 1 either side of Papakura Interchange will be shifted eastward overnight on Wednesday 30 August. The following night (Thursday 31 August) the two northbound lanes will also be shifted eastward.

A full closure from 9pm to 5am of the Southern Motorway in both directions between Takanini and Drury Interchanges is required on both nights to roll out this traffic switch. During these closures, traffic will be detoured between these interchanges along Great South Road.

There will also be a full southbound closure from Manukau to Drury on Wednesday night, with a detour in place via Redoubt Road and Great South Road. SH20 southbound will be closed from Lambie Drive to the SH1 links. Traffic travelling to SH1 northbound will be detoured to the Redoubt Road northbound on-ramp. Traffic travelling to SH1 southbound to follow the recommended detour via Great South Road.

This temporary realignment will see the two northbound lanes separated by the permanent concrete median barrier for almost two kilometres. The right-hand northbound lane will be safely separated from southbound traffic lanes by a temporary median barrier.

Northbound motorists wanting to exit the motorway at Papakura Interchange are advised to move into the left-hand lane before reaching the BP motorway service centre on the opposite side, where the two northbound lanes will separate.

Northbound motorists remaining in the right-hand lane will not be able to exit the motorway at Papakura; and will need to continue northwards and exit at Takanini Interchange.

Electronic VMS signs will be placed in advance of the northbound lane separation to advise motorists wanting to exit at Papakura to keep in the left lane.

This new lane configuration is expected to remain in place until mid-2024. It will provide additional workspace for motorway widening and stormwater improvements on the northbound side.

This work is part of the first stage of work on the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, part of the Government’s $8.7 billion investment through the New Zealand Upgrade Programme to get our cities moving, save lives and boost productivity.

