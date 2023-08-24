Sudden Death, Epsom

23 August

Detective Inspector Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB:

Police have initiated an investigation following a sudden death in Epsom this

evening.

One person has been taken into custody and is assisting Police to determine

the circumstances of the death.

Around 7:25pm, emergency services responded to reports that one person had

serious injuries at a motel on Alpers Avenue.

That person died at the scene.

A scene guard is currently in place.

Further information will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

