Sudden Death, Epsom
Thursday, 24 August 2023, 5:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 August
Detective Inspector Scott Armstrong,
Auckland City CIB:
Police have initiated an
investigation following a sudden death in Epsom
this
evening.
One person has been taken into
custody and is assisting Police to determine
the
circumstances of the death.
Around 7:25pm, emergency
services responded to reports that one person had
serious
injuries at a motel on Alpers Avenue.
That person died
at the scene.
A scene guard is currently in
place.
Further information will be provided when
available.
