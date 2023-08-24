Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Homicide Investigation Launched In Epsom, Man Charged

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

 

A homicide investigation has been launched and one person has been charged following a sudden death in Epsom on Wednesday evening.

A 19-year-old male has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB, says the victim and the male were known to each other.

“As such, Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“We would like to reassure the community this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says the community can expect to see Police in the area while further enquiries are carried out.

“A scene guard remains in place at the address this morning and will likely remain in place today.”

Police will endeavour to provide further details around the identity of the victim when we are in a position to do so.

However, as this matter is now before the Court, we are limited in providing further comment.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Taxpayers’ Union: Calls For An Immediate End To Parties For Bureaucrats

The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to immediately direct all Government departments to put an end to extravagant parties for their staff. This comes after today’s revelations that the Department of Internal affairs spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive... More>>


  • Out-Link Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream

    •  
     
    NZ Government: New Tertiary Fund To Help Remove Barriers

    Hon Jan Tinetti Minister of Education A new fund will help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most underserved tertiary students in New Zealand. The Government is reprioritising $10 million ... More>>

    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, And The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam... More>>

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said. More

    ALSO:


    Jan Tinetti: Raising School Attendance Rates

    Rapid action taken by the Government to improve attendance is working, with 412 initiatives funded across 762 schools by the Regional Response Fund and 84 full-time and part time attendance officers in place. Term 1 this year saw regular attendance improve to 59.5%, an increase of almost 10% over last year. More

    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More
    Labour Party: Compulsory Financial Skills In Schools

    “Young people will leave school knowing how to budget, open a bank account, manage bills and save and invest their money as part of a financial skills in schools programme,” Chris Hipkins said. More


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     