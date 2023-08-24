Homicide Investigation Launched In Epsom, Man Charged

A homicide investigation has been launched and one person has been charged following a sudden death in Epsom on Wednesday evening.

A 19-year-old male has been charged with murder and is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City CIB, says the victim and the male were known to each other.

“As such, Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

“We would like to reassure the community this appears to be an isolated incident.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says the community can expect to see Police in the area while further enquiries are carried out.

“A scene guard remains in place at the address this morning and will likely remain in place today.”

Police will endeavour to provide further details around the identity of the victim when we are in a position to do so.

However, as this matter is now before the Court, we are limited in providing further comment.

