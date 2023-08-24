Police Appeal For Sightings Of Associate In Homicide Investigation

Police are continuing to appeal for information about a man wanted in relation to a homicide on Queen Street.

Dariush Talagi, 24, has a warrant to arrest for murder for the 3 August incident and Police believe individuals are aiding him in evading arrest.

“The investigation team are seeking any information on the whereabouts of Tiari Boon-Harris as part of our investigation,” Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says.

“We believe she is in the company of Talagi and assisting him.”

Police are asking anyone who has seen either Talagi or the 23-year-old Boon-Harris since the homicide occurred to get in contact, Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“We are also reminding Talagi’s associates that being an accessory after the fact for murder is a criminal offence, and you could be liable to prosecution.

“No piece of information is too small, and Police ask that people do the right thing and come forward.

“Our advice for anyone who sights Talagi is to not approach him but call 111 immediately.”

Anyone with information to assist the investigation should contact Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing the file number 230804/3399.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

