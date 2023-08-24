Police Acknowledge Sentencing Of Christchurch Brothers

Attributed to Detective Inspector Scott Anderson, Canterbury Field Crime Manager.

Police acknowledge the sentencing today of Danny and Roberto Jaz in the Christchurch District Court.

This brings an end to five years of complex and detailed investigation work, and a drawn-out prosecution process.

I would like to acknowledge and honour all of the victims who bravely came to Police to share what had happened to them. Their journey through the process has not been easy, however because of their courage they have made our community a safer place.

These victims have helped raise awareness of this type of predatory behaviour, putting others on notice that this type of offending is serious and will be investigated and prosecuted.

I would also like to acknowledge our team of investigators, prosecutors and support workers and agencies who put so much time and dedication into this case to support and allow the victims to have a voice.

We will ensure the victims have access to any support they need as they move forward.

Police continue to encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault to make a report.

We will take all such reports seriously, offer victims the required support, and work to hold offenders to account.

