Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Challenging And Busy Year

Friday, 25 August 2023, 8:52 am
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

A damp start to 2023 and a significantly wet winter of 2022 caused some delays to the new roading contract and three waters projects at Hurunui District Council.

But overall, the facts and figures shaped up well in the 2022-2023 Operational Annual Report which was delivered to Councillors in Chambers on Tuesday.

Challenging weather created opportunities for those on the ground to think on their feet, and Chief Operations Officer Dan Harris praised the team for the coordinated successful response plans for surface flooding, slips, and threats to three waters infrastructure and delivery.

He conceded adverse weather events are not one-offs anymore, and need to be financially planned for.

“The frequency and severity will need to be contemplated in the Council’s Long Term Plan which is being reviewed next year. How these events are managed and funded, so they don’t impede routine maintenance work, will all be analysed.”

Despite the challenges delivered by Mother Nature, some significant three waters projects were completed throughout the district.

A full drinking water treatment upgrade was completed for the Amuri area, which includes a new shed and plumbing with UV/filter and pumps.

Multiple pipe replacements has meant the installation of new watermains.

“We are continuously future proofing, providing resilience and ensuring our drinking water delivery infrastructure complies with the government’s drinking water standards,” said Harris.

Other completed projects listed in the Report included new footpaths, resealing and road maintenance, improved drainage around recreational reserve and road reserve areas, wastewater pond upgrades, transfer station improvements, and continual beautification and maintenance in playgrounds and reserves.

“Council has been proactive in this space, when it comes to water safety, road safety, and providing areas in the district for people to enjoy.”

Operational Annual Report: https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/council/meetings-and-committees/meetings?item=id:2kshrfga517q9sv489bx

Website article: https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/council/news?item=id:2n7rxsod317q9sug8pnd

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Pharmaceutical Access & The Economics Of Women’s Football

Who knew that prescription fees would become a litmus test of political morality? Earlier this year, Labour scrapped prescription fees to make medicine more affordable for those struggling to stay healthy during a cost of living crisis. At the time, Health Minister Ayesha Verrall estimated the policy would cost $618.6M in lost revenue over the next four years. More




 
 
Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff. More

ALSO:

  • Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream


    • Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

    Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning. More


    Keith Rankin: Financial Literacy, Compound Interest, & The Veneration Of Money

    Both Labour & National want the teaching of financial literacy to become compulsory in schools. Politicians should be careful what they wish for. Financial literacy, as understood by its advocates, has many of the elements of a scam. More

    ALSO:

    Government: New Youth Vaping Regulations

    New regulations to limit youth vaping will come into effect on 21 September. “All vaping devices will need to have removable batteries. We also want vapes as far from the reach of children and young people as possible, so any locations within 300m of schools & marae will be off-limits for new specialist vape shops," says Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. More

    ALSO:


    PHCC: Will NZ’s Next Government Face Up To Catastrophic Risks?

    Political parties tend to be short-sighted when it comes to global catastrophic risks such as future pandemics, nuclear war, out of control AI, & climate change. “As political parties jostle for poll position on the election trail, it’s very concerning to see how little long-term thinking there is,” says University of Otago Professor Nick Wilson. More


    Political Podcast: Eating Fresh Fruit & Drinking Chlorinated Water in Ilam

    We review the policies of the political parties & dissect the claims made by David Seymour about Guy Fawkes. Also covered - the demise of Christchurch's non-chlorinated Burnside Park water filling station, the Ilam electorate, and the three-way race between National, Labour, & TOP Party Leader Raf Manji. More

    work Join Scoop Pro
     
    Submit News
     
    person_add Become a Member
     
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
     
     
     

    Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

    Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
     
     