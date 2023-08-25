Molesworth Street, Wellington, Closed To Through Traffic For The Installation Of A Tower Crane
Molesworth Street in Wellington’s CBD is to remain closed to through traffic until Sunday evening to allow the erection of a tower crane on a construction site between Hill and Hawkestone streets.
Through traffic is being diverted vis Hill Street, Tinakori Road and Hawkestone Street. Pedestrians are also being diverted away from the closed section of Molesworth Street for safety reasons.
The section of Molesworth Street is expected to be reopened by early evening on Sunday 27 August.