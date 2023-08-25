Molesworth Street, Wellington, Closed To Through Traffic For The Installation Of A Tower Crane

TPM has called for withdrawing from the Five Eyes spy network led by the US, but if it becomes part of the government it will quickly discard its “neutrality” posturing in the same way the Green Party has done. More



Greenpeace: Politicians Must Address The Cow In The Room

All political parties must have a credible plan to cut climate pollution from Big Dairy. When it comes to intensive dairy, both National and Labour have kicked the can down the road over successive parliamentary terms.



Taxpayers’ Union: End Parties For Bureaucrats

After revelations the DIA spent $17,000 on a welcome party for the new Deputy Chief Executive, the Taxpayers' Union is calling on the Public Service Commissioner to direct all Government departments to ban extravagant parties for their staff.



Taxpayers Union - Napier Electorate Debate 2023 Livestream



Government: New Tertiary Education Fund

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has announced a new fund to help remove barriers and improve opportunities for the most under-served tertiary students. The Government is reprioritising $10M for Tūwhitia, a new fund that will co-invest with tertiary institutions to improve passing rates, participation, and overall learning.