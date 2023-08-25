Search Warrant Executed For Wanted Man Dariush Talagi

Police is maintaining its appeal for information on the whereabouts of Dariush Talagi, who is wanted to arrest for murder.

This morning, the Operation Alto investigation team, supported by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant at a Mt Wellington address.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says the investigation team are continuing to look, assess and act on the information being provided by the public.

“We believed Talagi may have been at this address, however he was not located this morning and our enquiries continue.

“A search was conducted at the property and we have recovered a rifle, ammunition and a quantity of cannabis."

A 24-year-old man at the address has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession for supply of cannabis.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court next week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says the investigation team are still seeking information of the whereabouts of Tiari Boon-Harris, who is believed to be with Talagi.

“I would like to acknowledge those who have provided us information to date. My message remains that anyone with information should contact us, even if that is anonymously.

“It is a criminal offence to be an accessory after the fact for murder, and you could be liable for prosecution.”

If you sight Talagi, please contact 111.

Anyone with information can share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be provided through calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , referencing file number 230804/3399.

