Commercial Fund Cap Increases To $400k, Closes 31 August

The Government has announced an increase on the total amount claimable under the Commercial Debris fund from $250,000 to $400,000.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says the funding cap has increased to recognise the significant amount of damage to a large number of properties and allow businesses to return to land to viable productions.

“We’ve seen fewer applications than we thought we would, so the Government has increased the amount of money businesses can access to $400,000, still on a 50:50 cost-share basis (being a $40,000 grant and $360,000 cost share),” says Chair Ormsby.

“Applications will still close on Thursday 31 August as the Government won’t be extending the closing date. We acknowledge this doesn’t give businesses a lot of time."

“For applicants who have already applied or already been successful and were on or near the cap, you will be contacted by our team in the coming week as our team finalise the process,” says Mrs Ormsby.

If affected property owners need help with their applications, they should contact 0800 108 838 or email info@hbrc.govt.nz.

The money that is not spent from the fund will stay in Hawke’s Bay and go to the Silt Recovery Taskforce.

